Ullmark will patrol the crease during Thursday's home game versus the Oilers, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark has struggled a bit recently, suffering four consecutive losses while posting a sub-par 3.11 GAA and .881 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will try to get back on track in a home matchup with an Edmonton team that's averaging 2.67 goals per game on the road this campaign, 19th in the NHL.