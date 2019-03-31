Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting Sunday
Ullmark will face Columbus on Sunday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark is stuck in a horrible rut, going 0-5-1 in his last six appearances. He's posted a 3.75 GAA and .870 save percentage during that span. The 25-year-old is not a reliable fantasy option in any format at this point.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Game remains far too holey•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Between pipes against Wings•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Losing woes continue•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Pitted against Devils on Monday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Loses fourth straight•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starting in Carolina•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...