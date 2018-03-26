Ullmark will be in goal for Monday's matchup with Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark will be making a fifth consecutive appearances between the pipes, having posted a 0-2-0 record and .910 save percentage in his last four. Considering the 24-year-old is the only Buffalo netminder under contract for the 2018-19 campaign, the Sabres probably want to get him as much work as possible down the stretch in order to help them make decisions regarding the futures of Chad Johnson (UFA) and Robin Lehner (RFA).