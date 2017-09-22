Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Starts Friday
Ullmark will be between the pipes Friday against Toronto, Paul Hamilton of WGR 550 reports.
Ullmark will get a chance to play against one of the Sabres' biggest rivals, although there has been no word if he'll play the entire game. He's firmly entrenched as the team's No. 3 goalie behind Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson, and he's slated to be AHL Rochester's No. 1 for the season. The 2013-14 Swedish League Goalie of the Year went 26-27-2 in 55 games with Rochester last season and he's expected to improve those numbers. He'll face plenty of competition with Jonas Johansson, Jason Kasdorf and Adam Wilcox in the system, but Ullmark's got the highest ceiling of the bunch and has the potential to be a No. 1 goalie in the NHL some day.
