Ullmark stopped 24 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The 25-year-old continues to run hot and cold -- he's given up a single goal in each of his last two starts after coughing up a total of 10 in the two before that. Ullmark's still played well enough to take over the No. 1 goaltending job for the Sabres, and on the season he has a strong 13-5-4 record with a 2.89 GAA and .913 save percentage.