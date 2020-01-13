Ullmark kicked out 21 shots in Sunday's 5-1 victory over the Red Wings.

Detroit entered the night as the lowest-scoring team in the NHL and stayed true to form in Sunday's loss. Ullmark was nearly perfect, allowing just a Madison Bowey goal in the latter half of the second period. It was his third win in his last four starts and a nice response following Thursday's 5-1 loss at St. Louis. Ullmark improved to 14-12-3 on the season with a 2.81 GAA and a .911 save percentage.