Ullmark stopped 19 of 20 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

His bid for a second shutout in two starts got snapped midway through the third period by a Drew Doughty power-play goal, but Ullmark was still sharp when called upon in an easy road win for the Sabres. Free-agent signing Carter Hutton remains the No. 1 netminder for Buffalo, but if Ullmark continues to shine when given the chance, the 25-year-old will be hard to keep out of the crease.