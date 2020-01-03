Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stops 25 in comeback win
Ullmark made 25 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Ullmark gave up two goals in the first seven minutes but bricked up the cage after that. The resilient effort ended a four-game losing streak, but Ullmark wasn't at risk of relinquishing the starting job despite the recent bumps in the road, as this was his seventh consecutive start.
