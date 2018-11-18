Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stops 37 shots in win over Wild
Ullmark stopped 37 of 39 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Wild.
The 37 saves were a new season high for the 25-year-old, who improved his record in limited action to 4-0-1. Ullmark hasn't been as consistent as his record suggests and isn't a threat to Carter Hutton's starting job at the moment, but his .922 save percentage should give Sabres coach Phil Housley some confidence in using Ullmark when he needs to.
