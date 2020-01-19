Ullmark made 35 saves on 37 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Predators on Saturday.

Ullmark can't be faulted on either of the two Predators' goals -- both came on odd bounces to beat the Swedish netminder. His three-game winning streak ended, as the 26-year-old fell to 16-13-3 with a 2.70 GAA and a .914 save percentage in 32 starts.