Ullmark made 28 saves on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

This is a good bounce-back effort from the Swede, whose only blemish was a power-play goal by center Dylan Larkin late in the second period. Ullmark's record improves to 12-5-4 with a 2.97 GAA and .911 save percentage. Ullmark seems to have eclipsed Carter Hutton as coach Phil Housley's preferred option in the crease, making Ullmark a decent option on a situational basis. Still, Hutton will probably start Sunday's game against the Jets.