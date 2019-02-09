Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Strong in win over Red Wings
Ullmark made 28 saves on 29 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.
This is a good bounce-back effort from the Swede, whose only blemish was a power-play goal by center Dylan Larkin late in the second period. Ullmark's record improves to 12-5-4 with a 2.97 GAA and .911 save percentage. Ullmark seems to have eclipsed Carter Hutton as coach Phil Housley's preferred option in the crease, making Ullmark a decent option on a situational basis. Still, Hutton will probably start Sunday's game against the Jets.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Forgettable affair against Canes•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Hangs on for win over Wild•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In net Tuesday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Comes on in relief against Hawks•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...