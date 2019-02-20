Ullmark gave up four goals on 41 shots Tuesday, ending up with a 4-2 loss to Florida.

It's not Ullmark's fault that he had to face a high workload, but four goals is simply too high after giving up five goals the game before. Ullmark was playing well before losses to the Rangers and Panthers, but considering his next three potential starts are at Tampa Bay, home to Washington and at Toronto, you'd be wise to look elsewhere if you can for the next week.