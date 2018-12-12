Ullmark stopped 26 of 29 shots Tuesday, escaping with a 4-3 overtime win over Los Angeles.

This was the opponent Ullmark needed, but he still wasn't all that sharp, needing the Sabres' offense to bail him out. With Carter Hutton coming back and Ullmark not playing particularly well, it seems the Swede's days as the No. 1 goalie in Buffalo are over for the time being.