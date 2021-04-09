Ullmark stopped 32 of 37 shots in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Devils.

Ullmark allowed three goals in the first period and two more in the third before New Jersey finished the scoring with an empty-netter. He came into this game with a stellar 4-0-0 record, 2.04 GAA and .939 save percentage against the Devils, but they finally figured Ullmark out in this one. The Sabres will probably be underdogs in every game they play for the rest of the season, which will make Ullmark hard to trust in the fantasy realm.