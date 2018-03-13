Ullmark was recalled from AHL Rochester on Tuesday.

Ullmark's promotion is somewhat surprising with no injuries announced at goalie. It's also possible the Sabres, who have no postseason aspirations, just want to get an extended look at the young buck between the pipes after he posted an impressive season with AHL Rochester -- a 20-11-4 mark with a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage.

