Ullmark suffered a minor upper-body injury during morning skate and will serve as the backup Thursday.

It's a good sign that Ullmark will be available as the backup, as it indicates that he can play if needed. With Thursday now off the table for him to retake the cage, the Sabres' primary netminder, who has let in nine goals in his last two starts, will look to Saturday against the Capitals. Carter Hutton will take the cage Thursday to face the high-powered Bolts.