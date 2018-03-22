Ullmark will start Friday against the Habs, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Chad Johnson left Wednesday's game with an undisclosed injury before Ullmark stepped in to stop 12 of 13 shots. The highly-regarded Swedish goalie will make his fourth appearance and third start of the season. Ullmark started Monday against the Predators and allowed four goals on 32 shots. The Habs should be a much easier opponent even with Carey Price back in the net. Fantasy owners looking for a streaming start should consider Ullmark, but be aware that the Sabres offense may not be good enough to bail him out.