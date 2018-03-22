Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tabbed to start Friday
Ullmark will start Friday against the Habs, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Chad Johnson left Wednesday's game with an undisclosed injury before Ullmark stepped in to stop 12 of 13 shots. The highly-regarded Swedish goalie will make his fourth appearance and third start of the season. Ullmark started Monday against the Predators and allowed four goals on 32 shots. The Habs should be a much easier opponent even with Carey Price back in the net. Fantasy owners looking for a streaming start should consider Ullmark, but be aware that the Sabres offense may not be good enough to bail him out.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...