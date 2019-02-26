Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Takes loss in relief
Ullmark stopped 19 of 21 shots after replacing Carter Hutton early in the second period of Monday's 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
While he performed better than Hutton did on the night, Ullmark still got saddled with his third straight loss. The 25-year-old has had a rough February, posting a 3.60 GAA and .889 save percentage over eight outings, but he should continue splitting starts with Hutton down the stretch.
