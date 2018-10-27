Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Taking on Columbus in road start
Ullmark will field shots from the Blue Jackets in a road start Saturday.
Ullmark is being rolled out exactly once every seven days as Buffalo's No. 2 netminder behind Carter Hutton. The Swede is undefeated through two starts, halting 55 of 56 shots between a pair of road games against the Coyotes and Kings, respectively. Ullmark is expected to be countered by Joonas Korpisalo in this next contest, which would end up being a battle of the backups at Nationwide Arena.
