Ullmark will defend the road net in Saturday's game versus the Devils, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark is coming off consecutive losses in which he recorded a combined .880 save percentage. The 27-year-old has been consistent this year, though, as he's allowed no fewer than two goals but no more than three goals in every start this year. The Devils enter Saturday's game 19th in the league with 2.82 goals per game.