Ullmark will guard the road net in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark will make his third straight start, and he's looking to break a two-game losing streak. November has been a tough month for the Swedish netminder, as he's posted an .881 save percentage and 3.46 GAA over five appearances. Ullmark will have his hands full against the Panthers, who rank ninth with 33.4 shots per game and second with 3.61 goals per contest.