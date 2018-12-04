Ullmark will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Ullmark has played well in limited action over the past few weeks, compiling a 2-0-1 record in three appearances while posting an admirable 2.24 GAA and .941 save percentage over that span. The Swedish goaltender will look to stay dialed in and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Maple Leafs squad that's averaging 4.15 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.