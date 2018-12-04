Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Taking on Toronto
Ullmark will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark has played well in limited action over the past few weeks, compiling a 2-0-1 record in three appearances while posting an admirable 2.24 GAA and .941 save percentage over that span. The Swedish goaltender will look to stay dialed in and pick up his sixth victory of the season in a tough home matchup with a Maple Leafs squad that's averaging 4.15 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.
More News
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Finally falls to Panthers•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: In goal Friday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Doesn't let stinker define him•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Defending road goal Saturday•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Stops 37 shots in win over Wild•
-
Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Penciled in against Wild•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...