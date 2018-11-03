Ullmark will patrol the crease Saturday afternoon, fielding shots from the visiting Senators, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Ullmark has been fantastic, as he's crafted a 2-0-1 record, 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage through three starts. Sure, the sample size is small, but the Swede already has a shutout on the season ledger, and the Sabres have posted a plus-6 goal differential with Ullmark between the pipes. Now, he'll square off against a Senators team that ranks 10th in the league in scoring at 3.33 goals per game.