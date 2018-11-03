Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tasked with home start in matinee
Ullmark will patrol the crease Saturday afternoon, fielding shots from the visiting Senators, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.
Ullmark has been fantastic, as he's crafted a 2-0-1 record, 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage through three starts. Sure, the sample size is small, but the Swede already has a shutout on the season ledger, and the Sabres have posted a plus-6 goal differential with Ullmark between the pipes. Now, he'll square off against a Senators team that ranks 10th in the league in scoring at 3.33 goals per game.
