Ullmark will patrol the crease in Monday's road contest against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Ullmark will make his third straight start Monday after allowing a combined five goals on 48 shots in his last two outings. The 27-year-old is 4-3-2 with a .909 save percentage and 2.61 GAA on the year. He'll face an Islanders lineup that averaged just 2.41 goals per game.