Ullmark will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Flyers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

After missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Ullmark looked solid in Saturday's loss to the Bruins, stopping 33 of 36 shots. Offensive support is an issue for any Sabres goalie. However, the Flyers have had plenty of defensive trouble lately, and they've totaled just 11 goals over the last five games.