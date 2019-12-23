Ullmark will protect the road goal Monday against the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark will start for the seventh time in eight games. The 26-year-old has had ups and downs in that stretch, but it's rounded out to a .912 save percentage and 4-1-1 record. Ullmark will need to be on top of his game, though, as the Senators have won three of their last four home games, including wins against the Bruins and Predators.