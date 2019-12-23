Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Monday
Ullmark will protect the road goal Monday against the Senators, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Ullmark will start for the seventh time in eight games. The 26-year-old has had ups and downs in that stretch, but it's rounded out to a .912 save percentage and 4-1-1 record. Ullmark will need to be on top of his game, though, as the Senators have won three of their last four home games, including wins against the Bruins and Predators.
