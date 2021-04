Ullmark will defend the home net in Saturday's game versus the Rangers, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark has been solid since returning from injury, posting a .923 save percentage and 1-1-1 record over three starts. However, he's still a risky fantasy play, as the Sabres don't help much help offensively or defensively. The Rangers have won five of their last seven contests, averaging 4.1 goals in the process.