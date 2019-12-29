Ullmark will start between the pipes for Sunday's road clash against Boston, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Ullmark has faced some tough times in his past five starts, going 1-3-1 along with a 2.62 GAA and .906 save percentage in that span. The Swede will face a tough task against the seventh-best offense in terms of goals per game this season (3.41). Ullmark could be looking for some revenge, as he faced off against the Bruins on Friday, allowing two goals on 24 shots in the loss.