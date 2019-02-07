Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Thursday
Ullmark will defend the cage against the Hurricanes at home Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark will be making his fourth consecutive appearance in goal and eighth in the Sabres' previous 10 outings. At this point, it would seem the Swede has taken over as the No. 1 option in the Queen City, as Carter Hutton has fallen by the wayside after giving up 17 goals in his last four contests. The 25-year-old Ullmark is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason and could be playing himself into a significant pay raise.
