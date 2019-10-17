Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tending twine Wednesday
Ullmark will patrol the road crease for Wednesday's showdown against the Ducks, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Coming off an overtime win in which Ullmark stopped 41 of 43 shots, he'll give starter Carter Hutton a break Wednesday. Ullmark has been solid this season, and will draw a great matchup, facing a Ducks offense that has averaged just 2.17 goals per game this season which ranks 28th in the league. The only time the Swede faced the Ducks in his career, Ullmark was perfect, stopping all 40 shots he faced en route to the victory.
