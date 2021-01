Ullmark stopped 28 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

Ullmark gave up a pair of first-period goals but tightened things up after that en route to his second win through four starts. The 6-foot-4 Swede has been a steady presence in Buffalo's net, allowing either two or three goals in all four of his outings. Carter Hutton (upper body) was available as Ullmark's backup for this one, and it remains to be seen whether Ullmark or Hutton will start Thursday's rematch with New York.