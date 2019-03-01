Ullmark will command the crease Friday against the visiting Penguins, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Ullmark is stuck in a rut, as he's winless with a 4.40 GAA and .878 save percentage over a particularly rough stretch within the Eastern Conference. A date with the Penguins -- a team averaging 3.44 goals per game; fifth in the league -- doesn't exactly inspire confidence in DFS players searching for a goalie to stream on Friday's unusually large eight-game slate.