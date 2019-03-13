Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tough loss to Stars
Ullmark stopped 25 of 27 shots in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Stars.
Dallas rookie Roope Hintz beat him twice in a six-minutes span in the second period, and with Ben Bishop locked in at the other end of the ice, that was a letdown Ullmark couldn't afford. The 25-year-old is now 1-6-0 over his last seven starts with a 3.89 GAA and .887 save percentage, but the Sabres seem content to keep him in a timeshare with Carter Hutton for now.
