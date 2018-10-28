Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tough luck loser in OT
Ullmark made 32 saves Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus.
Ullmark is 2-0-1 with a 2.00 GAA and .935 save percentage in three starts. He has one shutout. Ullmark has seen limited ice time over that last two seasons, but did start 20 games in 2015-16. He may see 20-25 starts this season and is showing value for daily formats.
