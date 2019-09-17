Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Tuesday's starter
Ullmark will get the start in net in Tuesday's exhibition game against Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Ullmark wasn't great while splitting time with Carter Hutton last year, but he was able to post a winning record (15-14-5) despite posting a sub-par 3.11 GAA and .905 save percentage in 37 appearances. The 26-year-old will battle Hutton for the Sabres' starting job throughout training camp, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the tandem enter the season in a full-blown timeshare.
