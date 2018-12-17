Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Turns aside 35 shots
Ullmark made 35-of-37 saves in Sunday's 4-2 victory against the Bruins.
Ullmark was terrific Sunday, dropping his season GAA under the 3.00 mark. After allowing 13 goals on 100 shots in his last three starts, this was a much-needed performance for the 25-year-old Swede. Buffalo has another set of back-to-back games next weekend, so Ullmark should draw in for another start in the near future.
