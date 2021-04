Ullmark kicked out 28 of 30 shots in a 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

Ullmark earned his second consecutive victory with a strong effort against the Rangers. New York's Artemi Panarin was the only Ranger to solve him in regulation, but the 27-year-old netminder stuffed both Panarin and Mika Zibanejad during the shootout. Ullmark has enjoyed a nice year for the Sabres, going 7-5-3 with a 2.44 GAA and .921 save percentage.