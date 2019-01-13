Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Unable to continue hot streak
Ullmark allowed five goals on 30 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.
This was a rare dud for the Sabres backup netminder. He came into the night 4-1-0 with a .946 save percentage in the last five games. Behind this run, Ullmark is still a strong streaming option despite Saturday's loss. He is 9-3-3 with a .919 save percentage and a 2.84 GAA this season.
