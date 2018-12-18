Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Will backup despite illness
Ullmark will be on the bench for Tuesday's clash with Florida behind starter Carter Hutton, despite having missed the game-day skate due to illness, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Barring a significant injury to Hutton in the game, Ullmark shouldn't have to get on the ice. The Swede is coming off a solid outing versus the Bruins on Sunday, in which he allowed just two goals on 37 shots. Considering the 25-year-old is 7-1-3 with one shutout and a .915 save percentage, he should see some extra starts down the stretch to keep Hutton fresh for the postseason.
