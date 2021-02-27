Ullmark has been placed on injured reserve and will be sidelined for at least a month with a lower-body issue, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

With Ullmark set to miss at least a month, the Sabres may explore trading for a veteran netminder to serve as the backup to Carter Hutton, who will take over as Buffalo's No. 1 netminder for the foreseeable future. Another update on Ullmark's status should surface once he's able to resume on-ice activities.