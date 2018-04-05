Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Will travel for final road series
Ullmark (concussion) -- who will be afforded an opportunity to win the starting gig next season -- will travel with the team as it embarks on the final road trip of the season, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
It wouldn't make much sense for Ullmark to travel if he didn't have an opportunity at starting one of the final two games of the season. The 24-year-old netminder impressed in his third season with AHL Rochester, posting a 2.44 GAA and a .923 save percentage over 42 appearances. That success continued at the top level with a 2.00 GAA and a .935 save percentage over five appearances and there's a chance Ullmark will see a lot more time between the pipes for the Sabres in 2018-19.
