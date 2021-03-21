Ullmark (lower body) will travel with the Sabres on its upcoming four-game road trip, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Interim coach Don Granato said Sunday that the Sabres are hoping Ullmark will join the team for practice during the road trip. The 27-year-old isn't expected to play during the trip, but this is a crucial next step in his recovery. Carter Hutton figures to take on a workhorse role until Ullmark returns because Jonas Johansson was traded to Colorado.