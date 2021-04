Ullmark made 27 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over New Jersey.

Ullmark has remarkably put together a personal three-game winning streak, which is quite a feat considering his team is 9-23-6 overall. He certainly earned this one, as New Jersey held a 30-18 edge in shots. Eight of Buffalo's nine wins have come with Ullmark in net, but he's still tough to trust considering even non-playoff teams like the Devils have no trouble tilting the ice against the Sabres.