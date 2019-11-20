Ullmark stopped 22 of 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Wild.

Minnesota's final goal was scored into an empty net. Ullmark did come up with a couple of dazzling saves, but the Buffalo offense couldn't solve Alex Stalock at the other end of the ice until the game was nearly over. Ullmark is 4-4-1 on the year with a 2.99 GAA and .912 save percentage.