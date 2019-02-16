Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Wrecked by Rangers
Ullmark stopped 23 of 28 shots in Friday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
The Blueshirts' final goal was scored into an empty net. While Ullmark has taken over the No. 1 goalie job in Buffalo for now, he's been far from consistent, allowing at least four goals in three of his last five starts. Don't be surprised if Carter Hutton gets the nod Sunday against the Devils.
