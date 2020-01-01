Sabres' Linus Ullmark: Zapped by Lightning
Ullmark allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 6-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
The Sabres led 4-1 at the midway point but were unable to hold the Lightning at bay over the final 30 minutes, as Ullmark's squad conceded the game's final five goals. The loss was Ullmark's fourth in a row and dropped his 2019-20 record to 11-11-3. Because of how poorly Carter Hutton has played this season, Ullmark should continue seeing plenty of action in Buffalo's crease. He remains a risky fantasy play in most matchups because of how inconsistent Buffalo has been in 2019-20.
