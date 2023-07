Weissbach signed a one-year, two-way contract with Buffalo on Monday.

Weissbach produced 20 goals and 47 points in 69 games with AHL Rochester last season. He also added three goals and 10 points in 12 contests during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 25-year-old forward is likely to spend most, if not all, of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.