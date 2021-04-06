Weissbach signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Sabres on Tuesday.

Weissbach spent the last four seasons at the University of Wisconsin, posting at least 22 points in each campaign and putting up 41 points over 31 games in his senior season. The 5-foot-8 winger features impressive speed and a willingness to crash the net, though he may need more development in the AHL before getting any NHL action. Nevertheless, if the Sabres go into sell mode before the deadline, Weissbach could get the call.