Stanley (illness) was on the ice for warmups but didn't participate in line rushes, indicating he won't play in Game 6 versus the Bruins on Friday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Stanley was labeled a game-time decision, but it appears he's not quite ready to play. The defenseman's presence on the ice during warmups suggests he'd likely be good to go for a potential Game 7 on Sunday, if necessary, though it's possible he'd be held out of the lineup for performance reasons. He has no points, six hits and six blocked shots over five playoff contests.