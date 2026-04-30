Stanley is dealing with an illness that kept him off the ice Thursday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Stanley should be considered questionable ahead of Friday's Game 6 clash with Boston at this point. The blueliner is still mired in a 27-game goal drought during which he contributed eight assists, 43 shots and 27 hits while averaging 16:27 of ice time. If Stanley can't play in Game 6, Michael Kesselring figures to take the open spot in the lineup.